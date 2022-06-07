To The Daily Sun,
You can learn a lot about basic economics from quotes. Try this one for size: “Capitalism is a system that begins not with taking but with giving to others.” — George Gilder.
Gilder is a senior resident fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research. He is one of the leading economic and technological thinkers of the past 40 years. Gilder is the author of 19 books, including The Scandal of Money and Life After Google. Gilder is a founding fellow of the Discovery Institute, where he began his study of information theory.
This may sound counter-intuitive, but Gilder is right. The underlying motivation of the entrepreneur is to satisfy not his own needs, but his customers' needs. If the entrepreneur doesn’t do or make something good, good means it has value for others, then he has nothing to sell... That’s his only path to success and profitability; his ability to make or do something of value for others.
Once profitable, the entrepreneur invariably puts his new capital to work expanding his business. This in turn creates better products, more products, more jobs, and more wealth for more people. It also makes other people happier, often raises their standard of living and generally makes their lives a little bit easier.
What has Antifa ever made or done? BLM? SDS? The question is which side are you on? Really, which side are you on? Are you a builder or a destroyer? What makes the world a better place for you and your children and their children?
Marc Abear
Meredith
