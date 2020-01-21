To The Daily Sun,
The “Ask Marilyn” column in the NH Sunday News asked the question, “Is there a word for a person who does not accept facts that challenges his or her beliefs?” Her answer was brilliant, which would be expected since she (Marilyn Vos Savant) reportedly has the highest recorded Intelligence Quotient (IQ) according to the Guinness book of records. Her answer was:
Yes, and it’s “normal”. The great majority of people share this trait, especially: (1) those who were taught the beliefs by parents or teachers; and (2) those who want very much for their beliefs to be true, no matter what. The more these beliefs define your life, the more you will spin everything your way. Prime examples are politicians. Yet in their defense, I feel confident they don’t realize it. To become a thinker instead of a believer, a fundamental step is to disassociate yourself from any political party.
I have been focusing on “good” and “evil” for the last several letters and I could just as easily have been focusing on “thinkers” and “believers”. In fact, I did that in a letter on 4/18/2018: https://tinyurl.com/yx2xt653. I pointed out how “believers” thought President Trump was guilty of colluding with Russia with no evidence and Hillary was innocent of obstruction of justice even after she deleted 33,000 subpoenaed e-mails.
Nothing has changed. In the minds of the true “believers”, Trump is “bad” and Clinton is “good”. Clinton is out of the picture now but the new presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, has the halo of “good” over him, according to the media, despite the fact he bragged about bribing the Ukrainian president in this video: https://tinyurl.com/yxurndtb. Will Joe ever get investigated? Not if the left can prevent it. And the “believers” have no interest in an investigation despite the fact that the start of the impeachment of President Trump was based upon his “alleged” bribing the current Ukrainian president to investigate Biden’s “alleged” bribery. It’s just crazy!
Democrats and the left are masters at making “bad” appear “good” and “good” appear “bad”. Here are a few claims by the left that didn’t quite turn out as predicted. “Clinton will win the 2016 presidential election in a landslide”, “The stock market will crash if Trump is elected”, “Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election”, “A trade war with China will ruin the American economy”, “Trump’s rhetoric will start a war with North Korea”, “The Covington High School student Nick Sandmann harassed a native American”. What’s common? All turned out to be false.
Here is an update on the CNN verses Nick Sandmann accusation. https://tinyurl.com/u9fgnrm. CNN settled out of court.
The purpose of the above predictions and current accusations are to convince enough “normal” people to vote President Trump out of office in 2020. I would have expected with the left’s dismal track record, some of the “believers” would have figured it out, but alas, many still want their beliefs to be true, no matter what.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
