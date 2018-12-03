To The Daily Sun,
A recent article to this paper indicated that Christians are alone in having their religious holiday attacked. This is grossly incorrect. Fake news. Fact: many religions had their religious holidays attacked.
One of the many faiths are those of the Jewish faith. One only needs to look at the history of Jews being exterminated during the Second World War. This Holocaust did happen, contrary to the deniers. Or Donald Trump's attack on Muslims and immigrants.
A comment such as this indicates severe bigotry. If anything, it goes against the very teachings of its mentor, Jesus, who indicated everyone was blessed by his hands. One also needs to remember, Jesus was a Jew, not a Christian. One should take seriously his teaching that those who are without sin may cast the first stone. The original tenements of his teachings was acceptance of everyone, including those of his own religion, the Jewish faith.
Every religion and their traditions that developed in the history of humankind has been attacked. There was bodily injury and murder. The great Christian Crusades murdered many who did not accept their faith. The Christian Church is among the largest offenders who attack, maim, and crucify others who do not believe as they do. Even today, the attack on innocents continue. The White supremacists are notorious for attacking non-Christian faiths, especially those of the Jewish faith. To indicate that Christians are alone, if one were to look at a "fact checker," the reading would be "false."
While Christmas is considered a Christian event, its principles of providing for others are embraced by many religions in the world. Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, Military and Law Enforcement go out of their way to provide for all regardless of color, faith, or lack of faith. The elusive search for peace in this world continues.
Atheists were not responsible for the actions against Christians. The percentages indicated by the writer seem unreasonable. In fact, the Christian religion is not the largest religion in the world. Seventy-five percent and 13 percent do not have logic or facts behind them. Many atheists may actually have left their religion relative to the corruption and discord within either the religion they left, or even within the Christian church. The Christian mentor Jesus actually wanted everyone to be loved and provided for; even those who did not believe his teachings. Comments such as "being alone" is racist, bigoted, and inappropriate. If atheists are offended by the Christian displays, that is their right, as per the First Amendment. We all have a right to participate in the religion of our choosing, or choose none at all.
Radios do provide Christmas music, particularly on Christmas Eve. It is actually nice to listen to the words and music to promote hope, peace, and goodwill among all humans and their respective faiths. Some of the greatest musical composers provided such songs of joy. To say this does not exist or minimally is fake news.
As for nativity scenes, the displays belong on the church properties, not in the malls or public/government settings. Many displays are beautiful and filled with hope. However, it is an insult indicating atheists are behind the movement not to have these displays in public. Many other religions are also insulted by these nativity displays. In addition, what may be "sinful" by one religion may not be sinful to another.
The discords are the attacks on every religion that exists on this planet, not just Christianity alone. It is hoped that all of us open our eyes and hearts to everyone. Hatred and bigotry are dangerous to your health. It is hoped this holiday becomes one for everyone.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton.
(1) comment
Very true!!!
