To The Daily Sun,
After numerous years and three decisive defeats, I am wondering why there is still a contingent of Moultonborough Selectboard members who continue to push for the construction of a $6.7 million recreation center, which in all likelihood will probably cost quite a bit more completed. Over the past four or five years perhaps, I am working under a misconception, but I thought the voters of Moultonborough had been quite clear that the majority do not want a multimillion dollar investment in a recreation center. Isn’t it time for the Selectboard to represent the voters instead of relentlessly pushing their own personal agendas year after year? After all, I thought their job was to represent the citizens of this town.
What is wrong with renovating or replacing the existing Lions Club building for significantly less cost? Months ago, the Selectboard sponsored a charrette where approximately 200 citizens participated. The overwhelming response acknowledged the need to at least renovate the existing building. The group was not in favor of using the Taylor property as a potential site. Why would we choose to demolish the Taylor building for another $75,000 when we have an excellent proposal from a company who specializes in refurbishing and repurposing of historic buildings? This would certainly have a positive impact on the village proper.
The response from the Selectboard was that the participants were not representative of the population of the town and therefore the results were not conclusive and were inaccurate. I have no clue as to how they arrived at that conclusion. The folks who did participate were in fact representative of Moultonborough’s population. I am not sure what the exact demographic split is, but I do believe there are far more senior citizens in this town — who certainly have the right to be heard and not be dismissed.
Whether or not the “younger population” wants to admit it, the population of senior citizens is growing. And by the way, we all chose this town for many of the same reasons: it was not chosen as “a place to die.” To make a statement of this sort is offensive, to say the least. Perhaps those individuals should consider the fact that we more than likely represent the majority and as well contribute a significant amount of tax revenue to the town.
Keep in mind, Moultonborough has become an excellent retirement location as well as a growing vacation destination. What is wrong with that? This town is not going to die. Not to be negative, but instead of promoting unrealistic goals for the town, why don’t we focus on and promote these strengths and not try to be something we will probably never will be able to accomplish. With all of that being said, I truly believe the majority of citizens agree with the need to have a better community center at the Lions Club location, just not for $6.7M plus.
I would strongly recommend voting for Chuck McGee to represent all of the voters including senior citizens as well as parents of school age children. In spite of a few recent letters to the editor, Chuck is in full support of our school system, as well as maintaining budget control throughout the town. We need to support his candidacy by getting out and voting.
Paul Ardito
Moultonborough
