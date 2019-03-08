To The Daily Sun,
When I watched the video from our town's recent Meet the Candidates night, there were several comments/statements made by Mr. McGee that prompted me to do some facts checking. One of the documents that I found, which I will reference, is the Moultonborough Community Center Financial Study and Recommendations report dated January 7, 2016. (https://www.moultonboroughnh.gov/major-projects/files/moultonborough-community-center-financial-study-recommendations.) I encourage everyone to read this report. It's enlightening.
Mr. McGee made a comment in reference to a question about whether he believes that the town needs an additional gymnasium. He said that he was "a salesman" for most of his life. "Sell me that you need it. I'm not convinced." Since 2008, the town Master Plan, the Blue Ribbon Commission report on Community Services and Facilities, the Moultonborough Community Center Financial Study and Recommendations report, the UNH Team Feasibility Study, and the towns Board of Selectmen appointed Anne Taylor Property Use Committee, ALL agreed that there is " insufficient space available in the area to accommodate a comprehensive year-round recreational program for all ages."
The SAU has estimated that the school gyms are utilized (M-F, five hours per school day) with all scheduled activities (Rec Dept. and school) MCS: 96.3 percent and MA: 97.2 percent . Also, that the town should "pursue development of a facility that includes an indoor gymnasium, Recreation Department office, program and storage space that would be on existing school land or property adjacent to school facilities."
It is also worth noting, that the BoS work session minutes on September 3, 2015 noted the following: "The selectmen agreed that the location would be adjacent to the school facility and in conjunction with the Taylor property, and that the facility would be a multi-use." It would be called a community center, as it needs to be a sense of community; have an all-purpose gym (11,000-square-feet); include multi-purpose rooms to accommodate specialty activities and undeveloped or unstructured activities; and also a commercial kitchen to support and accommodate the senior meals programs.
In defense of the accusations by McGee that the town, "Spent 30 seconds on the layout" and we need another six months to a year for more planning because, "No outside interests besides the architect were involved in the planning," and that we should not be building something that is not maintenance free, I would say this. The research shows that Moultonborough has been researching, planning, consulting experts, has created committees and study groups regarding a community center since at least 2008. In the report that I first referenced there is the recommendations of a maintenance-free exterior, as well as a poured rubberized floor in the gym.
We cannot afford any more delays. We cannot tolerate any "representative" dismissing questions from a community member, as McGee did with a flippant "The easy answer is to tell you what you want to hear." Every citizen deserves more respect than that.
Please vote Chris Shipp for selectmen and YES on Articles 6 & 8.
MaryEllen Bridges
Moultonborough
