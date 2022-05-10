To The Daily Sun,
On NPR I heard Mitch McConnell's dramatically indignant voice responding to a current topic. He began with, "Historically...", turning my stomach. Historically, then-Senate Majority Leader McConnell prevented President Barack Obama from nominating Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court of the United States because "only" six months of Obama's term remained. Historically, when Donald Trump was resident and Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat came open, hypocrite McConnell rammed through right-winger Amy Coney Barrett in 22 days. Trump put into place ultra-conservatives Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett in his one term. Mitch McConnell abetted that. Now we face loss of a nearly 50-year-old ruling protecting women's reproductive rights due to that packing-in of conservative justices.
Why not also be rid of OSHA, not mentioned in our Constitution? For only 53 years it's been an agency with its related laws: "to improve the health and safety of working conditions." The oligarchs and corporatists and billionaires who like Republicans' pared-down democratic freedoms would like that. It'd cost less, if families who have too many children and need two or three jobs to survive would also not require safety at work. And maybe, because historically we had the system, indentured servitude could return. It started in the Jamestown colony in 1607 and ended with even cheaper slavery. All historic.
Vote out the toxic-to-our-democracy Republicans.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
