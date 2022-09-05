To The Daily Sun,

The IRS will have $80 billion in new funding over the next 10 years. This, as Republicans have steadily blocked needed funding for the agency, abetting the "tax gap," difference between taxes owed and taxes paid. Up to 87,000 new IRS hirees are on the horizon, going after people and businesses who don't pay their owed taxes. Those making less than $400,000 per year or small businesses are not the targets. The miscreants are the super wealthy, whose lawyers will fight their cases. We have some number of those hiding out in New Hampshire.

