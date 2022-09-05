The IRS will have $80 billion in new funding over the next 10 years. This, as Republicans have steadily blocked needed funding for the agency, abetting the "tax gap," difference between taxes owed and taxes paid. Up to 87,000 new IRS hirees are on the horizon, going after people and businesses who don't pay their owed taxes. Those making less than $400,000 per year or small businesses are not the targets. The miscreants are the super wealthy, whose lawyers will fight their cases. We have some number of those hiding out in New Hampshire.
And "income" itself can be a word-distinction that hinders taxing. A clever chief executive officer can take no "income." Bernie Sanders promoted a wealth tax instead of income tax. He envisions those worth more than $32 million being taxed on their wealth, netting the public purse $4.35 trillion over the next decade "and cutting the wealth of billionaires in half over 15 years, substantially breaking up the concentration of wealth and power of this small, privileged class." Yeah, Bernie.
What does this have to do with our New Hampshire primary voting, coming up Sept. 13? The Republican leadership, filtering down from distant desks to our hinterlands, maintains a tone of nicely deceiving the public as to the ailing old party's goals. They deceive; they're ailing. Our ballot lines will need public-oriented candidate names on them, even the Republican lines, if possible. These Sept. 13 choices yield our so-important November ballot. But, if the Republican candidates are so bad, it could steer Independents and undeclareds to vote for the Democrats, who, under President Joe Biden, take on the muddle left by Trump and his sidekick Mitch McConnell who governs the Senate Republicans to do not much, just block.
