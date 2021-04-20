To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Chris Sununu has publicly said, "The state will continue to see COVID case numbers rise and fall for years to come due to the hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters who choose not to get vaccinated." He's hit that tone of resignation. He's a father of at-home children himself, so must see it as a parent does. Life cannot return to normal, much as we wish it. In Carter's at Tanger Outlets they sell packets of masks for small faces. Our little children now will grow up wearing masks, because the pandemic will last for years and years. We haven't managed to have that pull-together culture that cooperates to get a hard job done. Contagion lasting and lasting is what a small group, not getting vaccinated, can choose for the masses.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.