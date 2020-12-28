To The Daily Sun,
Film star George Clooney acts in and directed a made-for-Netlix movie not to miss. 'The Midnight Sky' proceeds with a good cast of characters, two settings: Antarctica and space. At the end the space sojourners, planning for return to Earth, must cancel. The view from their ship is not the pretty blue and white orb. The view is orange and gray conflagration. Our lovely planet is in flames. Nuclear arsenals are a big mistake. We think pandemic is horrific - but our nuclear arsenals can deliver Armageddon on purpose or by accident any time. Fools we are, to let that continue. Grandmother here - I want better! Smarter!
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
