To The Daily Sun,
Our dog Grace is 15 this year, still up and moving, with medications for arthritis, but ready for every walk. Poking her nose into snow and picking up tracks-scent. She came to Meredith Center and the New Hampshire Humane Society from Indiana, with four siblings. Ours was "Gravy" when we adopted her. Also there were "Hush Puppy," "Corn Fritters" (I know became "Fritz"), "Mashed Potatoes" and "Pickles." Are any of Grace's siblings still around here? If you read this and have a sibling, please write in saying so. Reunion time for these fine light dogs with chocolate trim?
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.