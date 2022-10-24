Sandra Mucci, a Democrat, is running to represent Meredith in the Legislature. Having been close friends with Mucci for decades, I can attest to her character better than most. She is one of the most honorable people I know. Mucci is what I call a straight-up person. Honest and dependable, and if she says she will do something then she will do it.
As a forward-looking person, she will work with our similarities in ways that can better us all, rather than actions that divide us with fear and disinformation. Mucci likes solutions, and has an inquisitive and open mind. She is quick to point out that she will listen and engage with anyone reaching out to her. But she does not suffer fools lightly. She is serious about her love for her town, it's people, and how she can contribute to make it a better place for us all.
At UNH, Sandy studied environmental conservation. This explains her commitment to protect our local and state environment, and our health and safety. She is committed to sustainable energy, land conservation and historic preservation.
Her career in several fields has required real skill in listening to what people wanted, and then delivering. Her success in these jobs proves she does both very well.
So, please elect Sandy Mucci if voters care about character and want a sensible, intelligent, honest and committed person to represent Meredith.
And if voters feel strongly about personal freedoms, be it of our bodies, our sexual freedoms, our vote, or a strong public education; if they want improved infrastructure, energy sustainability, affordable taxes — in other words, a healthy environment in all its many ways, then please vote for Mucci and other blue candidates in November.
