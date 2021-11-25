To The Daily Sun,
This is part of a letter to friends:
The northeast is mentioned, too. That would be New Hampshire with more cases, though the reporting is behind. We see it on WMUR news each night. Local paper, The Laconia Daily Sun, has gone the way of conservatism and isn't reporting it. They used to be good about giving numbers of our Belknap County, on a town-by-town map. No more. Now they participate in being responsible for community spread.
Lynn Chong
Sanbornton
