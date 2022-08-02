New Hampshire RSA 664:17 states that no political advertising shall be placed on or affixed to any public property including highway rights of way. And, private property requires owners consent, and no political advertising is allowed on utility poles and highway signs.
I would like to see this law enforced by the state, city, town maintenance and law enforcement as required by the law.
This law was written and passed by our state and should be enforced as all other laws are. I am appalled by the fact that some campaigns appear to be either unaware of the law or willfully ignoring it.
Look around you as you drive along our roads and stop at our stop lights and stop signs and take note of where signs are placed and ask yourself why are they there?
If a candidate is running on a platform of enforcing the law, well maybe they should look at their own campaign. I would like to see someone in authority enforcing this law.
