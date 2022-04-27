To The Daily Sun,
Liberal via Google: willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one's own; open to new ideas. Or, relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.
Liberal via Collins Dictionary: someone who has liberal views believes people should have a lot of freedom in deciding how to behave and think.
Liberal via Merriam-Webster Dictionary: an advocate or adherent of liberalism especially in individual rights.
I have long considered myself a proud liberal. The last few years I have begun to question whether I am truly a liberal. I do not share the same perspectives as my so-called "liberal" friends and colleagues. I don’t believe that I know better than the person next to me. I don’t believe anyone's ideas are beneath mine. I actually enjoy other people's perspectives and their reasonings. I do not judge people for their political views or views on public safety.
I think the thing that will get my fellow "liberals" in a real fit will be that I truly feel all lives matter. My "liberal" friends would tell me, "you just don’t get it."
Sadly, I don’t want to be affiliated with the judgmental, condescending, and arrogant attitude of today's "liberals". Why do they consider themselves liberal when in fact by definition they are pretty far from it? Do they think if they affiliate as a liberal they will be seen as righteous people? It's as if they wrap themselves in sheep's clothing but when things get scary (a pandemic for example) the wolf comes out.
Louise Weston
Meredith
