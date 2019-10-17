To The Daily Sun,
This September, I attended the 2019 Conference of Champions in Atlanta. This gathering honors the many advocates and ambassadors of the Arthritis Foundation for their work raising awareness of arthritis. At that time, we were presented with the new assignment to promote the Live Yes! Arthritis Network. It’s a perfect way for arthritis warriors and their families / caregivers to connect with others, share common experiences and find answers to your questions while making new friends.
Whatever form of arthritis you or a loved one has, the Live Yes Network (arthritis.org/liveyes) is your go-to-place for answers, encouragement and opportunities to connect. One of these opportunities is to participate in a new program, the Live Yes! Insights program. It will give you a platform to share your arthritis experience with the Arthritis Foundation, which in turn helps their mission of breaking down barriers to care, accelerating research and creating resources that make a difference in people's lives, including your own. By sharing arthritis experiences, each 10-minute health assessment contributes to nationwide data that informs how resources and opportunities are delivered to people with arthritis.
If I can be of any assistance or you would like to join the work, please feel free to contact me. (gayejacques@gmail.com)
Gaye Jacques
Arthritis Ambassador
Laconia
