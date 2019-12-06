To The Daily Sun,
Adam Drapcho: Read with great interest your article on Paul French’s idea to link WOW Lakes by a Winnipesaukee Canal.
As I have lived on Lake Opechee for more than 60 years, I can assure you no one that lives here would ever want the crush and craziness of Winnipesaukee and Winnisquam boats on our precious Opechee oasis. We live here by choice simply because it is quiet, private and undiscovered.
Paul French will find little support here.
Dave Wadsworth
Laconia
