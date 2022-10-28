To The Daily Sun,
My name is Lisa Smart. I am running for New Hampshire state representative for Meredith. I would like to ask the voters of Meredith to vote Smart on Nov. 8.
This is a time in our country where we are facing tough political decisions that will impact us all and possibly forever change our country. There are those who believe that receiving government subsidies in return for government decisions is the way to go. I am not one of those people.
I believe that we are individuals with the knowledge to freely choose what is right for ourselves. With freedom of choice comes accountability and being a responsible, productive member of society. I am opposed to rushing into solutions before all options are discussed and explored. I am a firm believer in community coming together to realize and solve their dilemmas. No matter how insurmountable they seem, we know what is best for our community, our families. With a little elbow grease, we can work together to solve any issue. I think the term used to be “Yankee ingenuity.”
Let’s work together to think outside the box for our solutions. The time has come to remember who we are and where our roots come from. If we work together as a community, we can preserve the best of who we are and what we wish to pass to future generations. Let’s stop, take a breath, talk to each other to prioritize the issues and optional solutions rather than settle for instant gratification with little forethought.
I want to prompt strong values, solutions. This is who we were in the Live Free or Die State. I believe we can continue that tradition for the generations to come. Vote for me Nov. 8 and vote for common-sense solutions.
Lisa Smart
Meredith
