To The Daily Sun,
I’m Lisa DiMartino from Gilford, and I’m running for state representative for Belknap 6, Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2.
Our family has lived in Gilford for 25 years, and our two children attended Gilford schools from elementary through high school. We are fortunate to have established roots in the community and made many friends throughout the years.
I know many of you from working at the Gilford Public Library, and Lakes Region Community Services. I look forward to meeting many more of you while I’m out in the community introducing myself and listening to your concerns.
From 2012 to 2014, I was honored to serve as a state representative for Gilford and Meredith, and served on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee. I decided to run again, because I have a sincere interest in public service, and want to help enhance the health, safety and well-being of our citizens.
Let’s face it, these are challenging times with problems that affect us all regardless of political affiliation. The economy, inflation, health care, and affordable housing, just to name a few.
I’ve been a disability rights and public health advocate for many years and currently serve on the New Hampshire Medical Care Advisory Committee. I’ve also served on numerous other nonpartisan state commissions, boards and nonprofits. If elected, I will be a dedicated, engaged and responsive advocate for our community.
Over the past decade, extremists on our county delegation have eroded essential county and state services, jeopardized our nursing home, and brought Gunstock to the brink of disaster; it’s time for change.
It’s time to bring more diverse, reasonable and responsible voices to the table. It’s time for healing, collaboration and making government work efficiently and effectively again.
Please consider voting for me on Nov. 8.
For more information, visit lisafornh.com.
Lisa DiMartino
Gilford
