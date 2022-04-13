To The Daily Sun,
As many organizations will agree, volunteers serve a vital role in accomplishing their mission. This year, National Volunteer Week is celebrated April 18–22. At Granite VNA, we have the honor of working with over 150 volunteers. These volunteers serve our hospice patients and families, bereaved loved ones as well as the larger community. With 82 communities in our service area, volunteers are instrumental in accomplishing the agency’s mission of enhancing the dignity and independence for people by delivering quality health care and promoting wellness in homes and communities through all stages of life.
As co-coordinators of volunteers, we wish to personally express our sincere and enthusiastic appreciation for each one of our volunteers. For us, there is no greater reward than to bear witness to the joy of our volunteers as they serve others. Thank you for all your years of service but especially during these past few years. Each of you have shown up in unique and new ways to serve and this has not gone unnoticed.
Finally, for our wider communities — if you happen to meet a Granite VNA volunteer please be sure to thank them for all they do and please remind them that Randy and Lisa said they work with the “best volunteers ever.”
Lisa Challender
Randy Macdonald
Coordinators of Volunteer Services for Granite VNA
