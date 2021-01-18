To The Daily Sun,
Dawn Johnson needs to resign. She has continued to uphold white supremacy and anti-Semitism in the state of New Hampshire. As a member of the Jewish community and a parent, I am tired of the blatant anti-Semitism she has continued to display. It is deeply hurtful to be seen as a cartoon. In light of the anti-Semitism, racism and white supremacy the nation has seen in the last week, I demand Dawn Johnson resign from the Laconia School Board immediately. Hate has no home in New Hampshire. It affects the Jewish community is a very traumatic way.
Lindsey Collins
Plymouth
