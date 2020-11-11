To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to express my outrage at the I-LSD School Board after I asked them to denounce the use of racist language during School Board meetings and they failed to do so. During the “public comments” portion of the Nov. 10 School Board meeting, I submitted the following: “During the October 27 School Board meeting, a gentlemen referred to Covid-19 as the “China Virus” several times during the public comment period. I was taken aback that a community member would use this racial slur and I was confused as to why the School Board would condone its use. It is my hope that Richard Hansen, School Board chair, will take the opportunity during tonight’s meeting to condemn the use of racist language from being used during School Board meetings and that he will have the courage to call out this type of behavior in real time moving forward.”
Although my comment was read aloud at the meeting, no response was given. While the board has a practice of not responding to public comments to avoid a back-and-forth with their constituents, they occasionally DO respond and I don’t think it’s too much to ask that they condemn racism.
Using the term “China Virus” is a racial slur and should not be tolerated. Chair Hansen had an opportunity to set an example for our community and, more importantly, our youth and he failed to do so. Of all places, schools should be a place for young people to learn about compassion and inclusion. I’m calling on Chair Hansen to state publicly that racist language will not be tolerated in board meetings or in our schools and, if he will not, he doesn’t deserve the honor of serving on our School Board.
(This letter is co-signed by Kelly Chapman; Olivia Donahue; Christina Touhey; Melanie Bowen; Lori Oakley; Ashley Dunn, DVM; Natalie Taylor; Makenna Kimball; Sara Stafford; Ashley Suckling; Megan Hovey; Jumanna Stark; Meghan Daigneau; Annie Lally Brown; Dara McCue.
Lindsay Weiner
Meredith
