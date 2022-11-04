To The Daily Sun,
Vote to protect our American democracy on Nov. 8. In every race on the ballot, vote for candidates who believe in our democratic institutions and will uphold the oath of office to the Constitution of the United States.
We need fair, responsible leaders who will put people before politics, while defending our democracy and the legitimacy of our election system with an unwavering commitment to the rule-of-law.
Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. Lawmakers and election officials, who took their oath of office seriously, defeated Donald Trump’s plot to change the election results.
Trump’s claims of election fraud were thoroughly debunked through exhaustive recounts, reports and reviews. His legal team lost more than 50 lawsuits rejected in courts across the country. Judges called their allegations “frivolous” and “nothing but speculation.”
Still, far-right Republican candidates running for office in November continue to viciously attack the validity of our elections, repeating conspiracy theories without any evidence or proof whatsoever for their own political gain.
The question is, what’s their motive?
If these extremists lose their bid for office, will their political allies “find” them enough votes to reverse their opponent's confirmed victory?
If Republicans win control of our state Legislature and U.S. Congress in November, will their party’s powerful extremist faction conspire to overthrow the next presidential election if their candidate loses?
Based on recent history, it’s very likely.
Our American democracy is fragile. Extremism, disinformation and political violence are on the rise. In November, we can use the power of our vote to help rebuild our country’s democratic way of life.
Your vote counts. Vote for candidates with integrity who believe in our democracy and will defend and strengthen our democratic institutions, while upholding our Constitution and the rule-of-law.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
