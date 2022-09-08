HB 1454 is the bill that will help ensure that any new landfills built in New Hampshire will be built in locations that minimize the risk of contamination of our state’s waterbodies and drinking water supplies from PFAS and other toxic chemicals.
HB 1454 passed in both the House and Senate on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis. Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto was a disappointment; his veto message was extremely unconvincing, with arguments that seem to come straight from the solid waste industry’s talking points.
HB 1454 is a simple bill that would cost the state nothing, help protect our tourism economy, and most important of all help prevent additional communities from suffering from PFAS contamination.
Please take a few minutes to look at CBS News’ recent piece on the dangers of PFAS contamination (bit.ly/3TVpzlZ). In the last minute (starting at 10:12) you’ll see the pain that a Maine dairy farmer bears because he couldn’t do anything to save his farm from PFAS contamination, and his disappointment that he let down the generations of his ancestors that worked that land.
You have a chance to do the right thing. By voting to override the veto of HB 1454 you can help prevent another PFAS contamination disaster in our state. You can help make sure it doesn’t happen on your watch and doesn’t happen to the good people of the Lakes Region.
I live and work in the Lakes Region and I want to protect NH, to ensure our health and quality of life, and to ensure we maintain a robust tourist economy. We need to elect officials that support our residents, and don’t give in to big moneyed interests like the solid waste industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.