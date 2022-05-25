To The Daily Sun,
The political party currently in total control of our state government claims, along with other hypocritical statements, to be the party of less governmental control on our individual liberties; the party of lower costs for all from taxes and fees; the party of fair elections; the party of "all lives matter"; and the party of educational excellence. Instead, they have been very busy using legislative trickery to make sure that women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and minority rights are severely restricted; that taxes and fees grow higher for regular citizens, but are reduced for the wealthy and for corporations; that Election Day becomes a confrontational nightmare for citizens who they do not want voting; that political districts are unfairly formed in order to assure them victories they do not deserve; that school children are not taught an accurate history of our country; and that local public schools suffer as they are drained of tax dollars so that they can be lavished on the wealthy and privileged students attending private schools. Many from this party are even attempting to secede from the United States. Please, if you find these policy decisions as repulsive and abhorrent as I do, you must get involved in the political process, as that is the only way to prevent these extremists from destroying our state and our country.
Lew Henry
Gilmanton
