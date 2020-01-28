To The Daily Sun,
When I got up Saturday morning, made my daily cup of coffee and looked at the headlines of The Laconia Daily Sun. To say I was shocked is putting it mildly, to see that Stacy Bivolcic was taking on her old boss for the position of town clerk.
I dealt many times with Stacy and she always had a smile on her face and seemed very efficient. But to replace Kerri Parker is something I feel would be very hard to do.
For Stacy to say that everyone entering our town hall should be treated with kindness and respect, that she would bring more organization to the daily process and record-keeping, as well as a well-equipped and cohesive staff that is ready to serve our public needs. And to top it all off it was time for a “positive change” in Meredith.
I don’t know who is telling her that they are less than satisfied after interactions at Town Hall. She also finished off, “We have to be kinder when we serve the people of Meredith.”
These statements make me wonder if I have been going to the same Town Hall she is talking about. I think the world of Kerri Parker and I personally feel she is one of the best town clerks in the state of New Hampshire. She always treated me with respect, even after coming in to register a boat and forgot to bring the check to pay for it, or bringing the check and forgetting the paperwork. Of course, part of it could be she was used to me.
I recently sold my house to my granddaughter and moved to Bristol. One of the last places I stopped was at the Town Hall to say goodbye to Kerri. I looked on the counter and noticed some raffle tickets. She explained to me they were for the New Hampshire Town Clerks Organization. They meet all during the year and go over and update any changes to work and better serve the towns they represent. I bought some tickets and told her that was my going-away present.
When I moved to Bristol, I met their town clerk, Raymah Wells Simpson. I told her about Kerri and I was going to miss her, and also about the raffle tickets. The next time I went back, she remembered me and said, “You didn’t win the raffle.”
I had thought of working the polls, but never did, and I am glad I didn’t. Instead, if she wants me, I will be up to the Meredith Community Center holding a sign for Kerri. I will let her know that L. Michael “BEPO” Hatch will do anything I can do to help.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
