A recent Laconia Daily Sun article began: “A power struggle at Gunstock Mountain Resort has left the mountain largely and indefinitely closed and without senior management.”
Welcome to another episode of the Free Staters undoing of New Hampshire. Here are more examples:
When the Free Staters came to New Hampshire about a decade ago, they wanted to make Grafton their experimental town. They left it in shambles.
Recently they cut the Croydon school budget in half, fortunately Croydon voters fought back and saved their public schools.
GOP Rep. Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro sponsored failed HB 1679. It required all cooperative or regional school districts to dissolve by 2025. Cordelli is given high ratings by Free State-aligned groups.
The NH GOP elected self-avowed Free Stater Jason Osborne as its house majority leader. Recently his company went belly up and via a mass email he fired all of his more than 500 employees and now faces lawsuits for unpaid debts and for not giving the employees proper warning of dismal.
Thirteen GOP Free Stater-aligned legislators voted last year for NH to secede from the U.S. Their leader was GOP Rep. Mike Sylvia.
Now Sylvia and the Free Staters are destroying Gunstock.
The Free Staters, many of whom have been recruited from other states to turn New Hampshire into a "Libertarian Utopia," are good at one thing, destroying things. Alas by themselves they would lack power, but 150 NH GOP legislators have aligned themselves with the Free Staters.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley empower them by refusing to stand up to them, instead both have given Free Stater-pushed legislation the green light. Fortunately, in primaries and in November we Democrats, Republicans and undeclared voters can and should fire them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.