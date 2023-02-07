To The Daily Sun,

Last August, Carroll County state Rep. Mark McConkey dropped prices at his Ossipee gas station for 90 minutes as a publicity stunt to blame the enormous gas prices on President Joe Biden. The stunt was paid for by Americans for Prosperity, which is underwritten by the Koch brothers, Big Oil’s most notorious moguls. They must think we are stupid.

