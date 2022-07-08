To The Daily Sun,
Just hours before the mass shooting of men, women and children at the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade New Hampshire GOP House Majority Leader Jason Osborne tweeted:
"Instead of spending $20 more than last year on your Independence Day hot dogs, lay off the calories and grab a few more rounds for your AK-47. You’ll thank yourself later."
Given the carnage, most other writers would have taken down the post. But in today’s world, people like Osborne think they have the agency and support to say anything they want.
Instead of removing the post, he double downed in this exchange with a tweeter who took him to task, writing:
"On a day when 6 people get killed, you have to tweet this hate? GFY."
Osborne’s reply:
"Purchasing supplies is hate? You must be fun to go shopping with."
Unfortunately Osborne is emboldened by the NH GOP and especially by Gov. Chris Sununu and Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley. Recently, the U.S. House and Senate passed the first bipartisan federal anti-gun violence legislation in years. It is a tiny step to stop young crazed males from killing babies.
At about the same time, Bradley pushed and Sununu signed into law HB 1178, which prohibits New Hampshire from enforcing any federal statute, regulation or presidential executive order that regulates arms. The law ties the hands of law enforcement, empowers people like Osborne and puts each of us and our children at greater risk.
It’s time to break Sununu’s, Bradley’s and Osborne’s radical right hold on New Hampshire. In November we must replace them with moderate candidates who know the slaughter of children is never going to be stopped by politicians advocating buying AK-47 bullets that rip human flesh and lives to pieces.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.