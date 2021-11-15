To The Daily Sun,
A Weirs Beach to Glendale trail of some sort would be a much more logical use of funds than the planned Elm Street to Lakeport WOW Trail segment. This would service infinitely more businesses such as boating, lodging and restaurants as well as helping the people in need of them. In short, much smarter.
Since Glendale is in the town of Gilford, an arrangement similar to the one with the town of Belmont is certainly possible.
Everyone concerned will profit in both the short and long term.
The only thing impeding this vision and others like it is the lack of foresight presented by the sort of people who hold "not in my backyard" dear.
Leonard Parquette
Laconia
