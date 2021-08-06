To The Daily Sun,
I find Ben Shapiro’s editorial harmful to public health. Why is this being published?
He is suggesting there should be no panic because of the ongoing status of concern as the experts continue to learn about a new and evolving virus.
The U.S. can learn from the experience of H1N1. The virus was stopped in its tracks because precautions were taken at the beginning.
Now the world has learned that promoting disbelief, not mandating vaccinations and lockdowns and wearing masks will allow a future virus to continue to evolve and become more deadly and harder to contain.
And Ben Shapiro and his calling for ignorance is what makes this happen.
And people are dying.
Leonard Campbell
Meredith
(0) comments
