On Dec. 3, 2014, a video was uploaded to YouTube titled "Watch As Christians Celebrate Jesus For Christmas, Not Santa." A few Christians celebrate Jesus openly singing Christmas worship songs, only to have dozens of other bystanders join them in their open worship. They basically surrounded the mall Santa Clause while doing it, with parents in line with their children waiting to see him. Can you imagine how awkward the mall Santa felt? Maybe the parents might have felt the same. They deserve it, in my opinion. It's a shame more Christians don't do this nationwide, in the same place.
Remarkably, the Freedom From Religion Foundation spies failed to report this and get the organization to draw up another lawsuit against it in protest to get it canceled. Of course, the woke mob would not be so laid back today. Such an act would be said to "ruin Christmas for children by radical terrorist Christians." Also surprising is that YouTube allowed it in 2014 and eight years later it is still up with over 700 views. After all, YouTube would call it "misinformation" and "disinformation," wouldn't they? Despite the fact Christmas is dictionary defined as celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The dictionary isn't even a religious book either.
I will say merry Christmas and happy birthday Jesus no matter how "offensive" it is to those who aren't Christian. I will also be celebrating the birth of Jesus exclusively, nothing Santa Clause. Woke political correctness and commenters/letter writers can object all they want, I'm not afraid to openly worship Jesus. Retailers, you will not receive any of my money for Santa merchandise and I will not acknowledge your Santa promotions or ads. I am Team Jesus.
