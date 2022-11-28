To The Daily Sun,

On Dec. 3, 2014, a video was uploaded to YouTube titled "Watch As Christians Celebrate Jesus For Christmas, Not Santa." A few Christians celebrate Jesus openly singing Christmas worship songs, only to have dozens of other bystanders join them in their open worship. They basically surrounded the mall Santa Clause while doing it, with parents in line with their children waiting to see him. Can you imagine how awkward the mall Santa felt? Maybe the parents might have felt the same. They deserve it, in my opinion. It's a shame more Christians don't do this nationwide, in the same place.

