To The Daily Sun,
In Michelle Obama's 2020 DNC speech she said "And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered...".
Well,Michelle, you forgot to mention the 247 black babies murdered by abortions via Planned Parenthood every day. But of course you wouldn't mention that because when your husband President Barack Obama’s second term ended, Planned Parenthood was getting about 500 million dollars from the federal government each year. President Obama also signed a law permanently protecting the federal funding of Planned Parenthood.
In 2013, he attended a Planned Parenthood rally where he became the first sitting president to address the Planned Parenthood abortion business. Here is how he ended his speech: “As long as we’ve got to fight to make sure women have access to quality, affordable health care, and as long as we’ve got to fight to protect a woman’s right to make her own choices about her own health, I want you to know that you’ve also got a president who’s going to be right there with you, fighting every step of the way.”
Abortion is the number one killer of blacks ,not cops. But that isn't going to help Joe Biden get elected. So they ignore it.
On average, 1,876 black babies are aborted every day in the United States.It has been estimated that since 1973. Black women have had about 16 million abortions, but again Michelle Obama didn't mention it.
Planned Parenthood was founded by Margaret Sanger — a racist eugenicist who sought to sterilize and exterminate the black population. Erma Clardy Craven (deceased) was a social worker and Civil Rights leader. She said, "Several years ago, when 17,000 aborted babies were found in a dumpster outside a pathology laboratory in Los, Angeles, California, some 12-15,000 were observed to be black."
Where is the investigative reporter who will ask the tough questions of Michelle Obama on this? They won't and even if they would she pre-recorded her speech so they can't. Which tells you a lot,doesn't it?
Len Hanley
Barnstead
