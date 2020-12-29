To The Daily Sun,
Lessons From Jesus
1. Understand even when others don't. (Hebrews 4:15-16)
2. Forgive when others can't. (Matthew 6:14-15)
3. Love in spite of hardships and pain. (Romans 5:8)
4. Be humble even though you have full authority. (Ephesians 4:2)
5. Care even when others didn't. (Isaiah 49:15)
6. Be prayerful even though everything is under control. (Ephesians 6:18)
7. Give when others need something from you. (Mark 5)
8. Be pure though you are in an unclean world (1 Peter 2:22)
9. Have faith when things go strange. (Mark 4:35-41)
10. Follow the Golden Rule. (Matthew 7:12)
11. Losing your soul to gain the world isn’t worth it. (Matthew 16:26)
12. Choose words carefully. (Matthew 12:36)
13. Repent & Believe the Gospel. (Mark 1:15)
14. Where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst. (Matthew 18:20).
Len Hanley
Barnstead
