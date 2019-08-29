To The Daily Sun,
I hate to see what the city is doing to that man on Roller Coaster Rd. He has had all those vehicles, boats and farm implements for years. Why harass the poor guy now? He’s not hurting anybody.
Someone who has too much time on their hands had to raise a stink about it I guess.
I love how they harass this man and rake him over the coals in the paper but the city doesn’t seem to do anything about the numerous run down, vacant, or burnt out houses/building throughout the area. I for one love old cars and antique items, and I think this man’s yard is awesome. I think it looks better than the old mattresses on the sides of the roads and burnt-out apartment buildings you see everywhere, or worse yet, that ugly parking garage that’s gonna fall down one of these days.
Someone needs to get their priorities in order. Now they want to charge this man over $100k for fines, and if he doesn’t pay they’ll try to take his property and home away. Who is that going to help? Leave the poor man alone. Live Free or Die, or does that not matter anymore?
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
