To The Daily Sun,
"This environmental catastrophe bearing down on us, may be a bigger challenge than World War II." After watching the very stirring ceremonies at Omaha Beach with French President Macron and President Trump, and hearing the stories of horror and valor, blood and courage on the day that turned world history around I am amazed and appalled by these words from a hapless, out of touch, U. S. Senator.
This shows me just how hollow Elizabeth Warren is and how easily and callously she will throw anyone or anything under the bus for her advancement; be it a WORLD war or a falsehood about her ancestry. The loss of all the men and women in that whole effort to free the world of tyranny was much greater in sacrifice, blood and treasure than any politically manufactured deadline by the left.
Rick Heath
Moultonborough
