The Lakes Center for the Arts, Frates Creates and the Meredith Public Library hosted “Arts Live!” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Meredith Community Center. This free family event was sponsored by a grant from the NH State Council on the Arts. The Lakes Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is engaging artists and the community to inspire, educate and nurture the arts in the Lakes Region.
Talented artists of the Lakes Region, in mini studio settings, demonstrated their techniques and shared their artistic journey with attendees. Participating artists included: Country Village Quilters, Marion Federspiel, Pam Bartlett, Paul Moreau, Jackie Henry Roy, Marie Kelly, Mary Boyce, Ann Xavier, Larry Frates, Tricia Eisner, Pam Miller, Rhetta Colon and Wendy Wilson.
The Meredith Public Library demonstrated the MPL Maker Space embroidery machine and 3D printer. Local children’s author and illustrator, Karel Hayes, captivated the children who gathered to hear her read from her books.
Grateful thanks to: NH State Council on the Arts, the Laconia Daily Sun, Hannaford, Meredith Community Center, Meredith Public Library, volunteers who set up and took down the event space and those who assisted at the event.
Thanks to all who attended "Arts Live!"
Katheryn Rolfe, Karen and Ron Jonash and Carol Gerken
