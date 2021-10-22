To The Daily Sun,
Hi my name is Laura Dunn and I'm running for Ward 2 City Council because I believe I can add value with my strong leadership skills to the City of Laconia for the citizens and businesses. As a city council member it will be my utmost priority to listen to the residents of Laconia while collaborating with other leaders to set forth a tax-cap compliant budget that also has balance to the city's needs. I was born and have lived in Laconia my entire life. My significant other, Ryan, and I have three young boys together. I was previously a LNA for the eldercare and senior unit at Concord Hospital — Laconia and thoroughly enjoyed providing care to them. Currently, I am a stay at home mom which gives me the time and flexibility to give back to my community and volunteer in many different organizations. I am on the Laconia School Board, the president of the PTO for Pleasant Street School, the U6 division director for Laconia Youth Soccer League and I also help out with the Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League. I have great pride in how our schools, police and fire departments have handled the last two years with the pandemic.
The city has challenges and I want to help solve them. I am looking forward to collaborating with others to problem solve many of the ongoing issues with housing, jobs and homelessness the city has. Being a city councilor is much more than just showing up to two monthly meetings. It's taking the time to be involved and invested and that's what I'm passionate about and love to do. I would work with our municipal departments to make sure their needs are being met and if not what can we do to help. I would advocate, ask questions, and be a voice for all. I have had the opportunity to tour the Weirs and Laconia fire department and talk with our first responders and listen to them and their concerns. I feel I can bring an immense sense of creativity and a well rounded perspective to the table to help continue the city's economic growth. The city has many wonderful things happening right now, but we can not take our eye off the ball if we want to see future growth for Laconia. I am extremely proud to be a Laconia resident and I hope I have earned your support and I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2. I will leave you with our family motto of four generations that was started by my grandfather Red Dunn: When it's done by Dunn it's well done!
Laura Dunn
Laconia
