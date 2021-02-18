To The Daily Sun,
To the 37 people who signed the petition to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of Alexandria, look at the petition. There are some of us who think if we hire licensed and qualified building contractor, plumbing, heating and electrician experts to build and install for us, they probably are qualified to do the job. I believe these people are more qualified to do the job than the 37 people that signed the petition. You can not have unqualified people approving or denying building permits unless they actually are qualified in all of the requirements of Article #13.
I think Alexandria residents are smart enough to take care of themselves without having permission from unqualified people on how to build.
Article #13 uses words like health, safety and welfare. So if a person builds according to Article #13 guidelines and their building burns or falls down, is the town of Alexandria going to replace it? I think not. The person who has to deal with the loss is the owner and their insurance company, not the town of Alexandria. We have fought against this type of thing for years. This is just another back door entrance for zoning. I encourage voters to vote no on Article #13.
You bought your property, you built your home and paid your taxes on it and you can do what you want on your property as long as these so-called authority figures say it's OK, so stand up for your rights and vote no on Article #13 or this will cost all taxpayers in the long run.
Larry Monroe
Alexandria
