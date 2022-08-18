For many reasons 10 people of the Belknap Delegation should be replaced.
One of them is Rep. Gregg Hough. He thinks money is to get rid of him and the others is all because of self interest. The real reason is because the voters have seen the destruction these 10 have caused. Someone should remind him that Gunstock had two of the most successful and profitable years in history.
As a veteran I agree with my good friend Hillary Seeger, Rep. Mike Sylvia should be sent out to pasture because of his so-called leadership that had caused most of the problems in Belknap County. And after meeting Rep. Travis O’Hara I believe he is the man to help turn things around. I had one of his signs on Belmont's Old Home Day parade and will be at the polls all day during the primary. And as a proud veteran he covers his hand over his heart when reciting the pledge.
As far as Mike MacFadzen running for sheriff believes it should not be politicized he should run as independent. I have know the Sheriff Bill Wright for many years and I, like most people I know, think he has done a good job and be re-elected.
I now live in Bristol and I see John Sellers is running for state representative. He thinks the 10 state representatives from Belknap County that people want replaced are doing a job.
I don’t know who’s running against him but he has my vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.