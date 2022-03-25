To The Daily Sun,
I have always appreciated what Bob Jones has done for veterans, especially the MIA-POW issue. No one has worked harder. Even though I agree Maggie Hassan has done a lot to support veterans in New Hampshire, I am not aware of anything she has done with her fellow United States Senators in Washington on veteran issues. I try to follow everything I can with that's going on with Congress. And at this time under Joe Biden, as more than half of our country believes, we are going in the wrong direction.
Bob mentioned "The President was weak in my book he left Afghanistan with still Americans left behind." And says "but remember no great outcry by Americans either Republicans or Democrats." Well I don't know where he was, the Republicans and a majority of the country was up in arms about it. But the president, the White House, Congress and the lying press just let it fade away. I wrote a letter to the editor at the time that when Hassan came back from Washington week after week not one word was mentioned about Afghanistan or the president's "No one will be left behind", the saddest part in my mind not even mentioning losing 13 American heroes. And one of those lost was a Navy hospital corpsman like Bob and me.
Bob served in Vietnam and I served stateside as I was ordered to do and take care of our wounded brothers when they came back. Now serving the veterans in NH the last 25 years she deserves our gratitude. But if she walked the walk, she must have got lost between here and Afghanistan. Personally I would rather have those 13 brave men and women back, all because of a failed president, White House and Congress compared to all she has done for veterans the past 25 years.
God bless America and God bess our troops.
L. Michael Hatch
Bristol
