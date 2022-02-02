To The Daily Sun,
I hope the registered voters of Belknap County are keeping track of your County Delegation leadership. They are trying to take over the control of your county budget. It has gone so far that State Rep. Norm Silber is prime sponsor of a bill that went in front of the House Municipal Committee last Monday for over two hours. After testimony from both Rep. Silber and the bill's opposition the Chair Rep. Tom Dolan said that they had received notices from five people in support and over 1,200 who are opposed to it. After this fact Rep. Silber showed how much respect he had for the people of Belknap County. He said the opponents are well funded and criticized them for resorting to "vituperative statements and lies".
I don't know about the money, but I do know it's not the lies that he doesn't like, it's the truth. To show how troubling this is, two other from the County Delegation Rep. Mike Sylvia and Rep. Ray Howard want to attempt to secede from the United States of America. I hope the voters remember this in the next election.
I know we have many people that would represent us much better and I hope a few choose to unseat those who support this power grab.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
