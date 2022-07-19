To The Laconia Daily Sun,

Recent conservative contributors to this forum, untethered from truth and reality, are ranting about the unfairness of the “anti-Trump, biased Jan. 6 hearing”, claiming Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not allow the House Minority Leader to select his “own panel candidates” — their anger is misdirected. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was given every opportunity to have Republican representation serve on the committee, but he petulantly made the ill-conceived decision to boycott the hearings entirely. It should also be noted that Donald Trump allies and former staffers have been asked, even subpoenaed, to testify but they have refused; could it be they don’t want to incriminate themselves?

