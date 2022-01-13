To The Daily Sun,
I believe we have reached a tipping point in our country where those from both political parties are using the public as pawns in their games of hypocrisy; all for the purpose of raising a heightened fear, minus civility and common sense. Words of anger and condemnation continue daily and have left our country angry and divided.
Media propaganda is used to spread a certain political perspective, it is not about getting the objective truth of a situation; it’s about spreading a message. Unfortunately many in our society have abandoned the critical thinking skills and decision-making abilities required of citizens in a healthy democracy.
A recent contributor to this forum has warned us about the “daily hate” and falsehoods we are fed by the media. In the letter he makes a point of singling out the CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and CBS news networks. A glaring and telling omission from this letter is that no mention is made of the mainstream FOX network or any conservative networks; is the writer being hypocritical, or are we to assume you will only get the “truth” from FOX and conservative news programming.
Many mainstream media outlets have supported and continue to support our former POTUS’ Big Lie. Despite the facts that he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million, lost in the red states, lost in the blue states, lost numerous recounts, lost in state courts, lost in federal courts, lost (three times) in the Supreme Court (a total of 42 legal challenges), and ultimately, despite his best efforts, he lost in the Electoral College. The 2020 election was not “stolen” — but “lost.”
In their political media operations, major news outlets have played major roles in amplifying the “Big Lie,” and while they didn’t send the mobs; the falsehoods, anger and hate they generated provoked the insurrection on the Capital on Jan. 6.
While I won’t suggest that “racism is rampant,” as the contributor accuses mainstream media of “advancing,” I will note that responsible sources have reported that white nationalist hate groups in the U.S. have increased 55% during recent years. This racist movement is driven by a deep fear of demographic change — fear they will lose their place of dominance in society. There are well over a thousand hate groups operating across America, with hate crimes increasing by 30% over the past few years. It should also be noted that Black nationalist groups, largely in response to white nationalism, have also experienced a marked increase. While some may not consider these findings “rampant,” others may find them a reason for concern.
I do hold a strong belief that our nation will overcome this divisive period in our history.
L.J. Schaffnit
Gilmanton
