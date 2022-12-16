To The Daily Sun,

While conservative contributors have been attacking the media in this forum, I would like to stress that while the “mainstream” media is imperfect, it is far better than the fringe lunatic media which promotes an insidious, hate-filled mentality that pollutes logic and rejects reason so often promoted by these contributors.

