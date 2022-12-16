While conservative contributors have been attacking the media in this forum, I would like to stress that while the “mainstream” media is imperfect, it is far better than the fringe lunatic media which promotes an insidious, hate-filled mentality that pollutes logic and rejects reason so often promoted by these contributors.
Is “mainstream” media infallible? No, but it doesn’t have to be. It just needs to be more correct most of the time than any fringe media sources. Mainstream media have earned their place in the “mainstream” by being overwhelmingly truthful, reliable and reflecting the prevailing attitudes and values of our society. Claims of liberal media bias are being used as political tactics by the right.
If you read, watch and listen broadly enough, you can learn a great deal. If you only get information that confirms your biases, then you will not be able to sort the truth from fiction. People will always chose a simple, or "big lie," over a complicated truth, because the lie has one unbeatable advantage — the truth has to stick to what actually happened, whereas the lie just has to be easy to believe.
As we’ve learned from our former POTUS and the right wing, lies are simple, truth is difficult — Trumpists occupy their own factual universe. Our democracy is not going to survive unless we have leaders who are willing to stand up and support the truth.
