Who is Don Bolduc? We know he is campaigning to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan in the U.S. Senate, we know he is a Laconia favorite son, and we know he is a retired brigadier general. But where does he stand on the issues?
Bolduc has endorsed the false conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden. He said of his views, “Damn it, I stand by (it).” “I’m not switching horses, baby. This is it.” Then, after winning the Republican primary, he changed his stance and acknowledged to the voters that, “I’ve done a lot of research … I’ve come to the conclusion — and I want to be definitive on this — the election was not stolen.”
We are into October, and Bolduc is now telling us that he doesn’t know what happened: “I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information.” A general who had to make hard, fast and decisive decisions on the field of battle now finds himself a politician who must choose between the truth and what might garner him the most votes. If elected, will he defend the Constitution or become a MAGA minion?
During the primaries, Bolduc told voters that major reforms were needed for Medicare and Medicaid; “The privatization is hugely important.” He advocated for getting government and government money “with strings attached” out of it. Now, he claims he opposes privatization of these programs — he “will oppose any effort to privatize these programs.” Will he vacillate again if elected?
Apparently Bolduc believes he can dramatically change positions from primary to general election without voters noticing. This waffling is a clear attempt to appeal to the more moderate and independent voters he’ll need to vote for him next Tuesday.
