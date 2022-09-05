I attended the same Laconia Republican meeting as Rep. Richard Littlefield. The sheriff was asked questions about deputies being sent to remove the Gunstock management team, the full-time Belknap County Sheriff's Office staff unanimously supporting his challenger, and about the sheriff himself making fake emergency phone calls during the overnight hours.
Sheriff Bill Wright stated that his deputies were not sent to remove employees. Thankfully, Gunstock Area Commissioner Doug Lambert was in attendance to state with integrity, “That’s exactly what they were called there to do.” Wright further went on to say that he didn’t know why his full-time staff was supporting Mike MacFadzen, and that he hadn’t made an effort to find out, stating that he has an “open door.” He claimed to be faking intoxication during the pretend emergency calls as part of a training program. There was no mention if the on-duty supervisors are made aware before the rookie dispatchers are tested like this, or if the results of their performance on these calls are documented.
After the tough questions continued, his wife slammed a chair and members of the committee began shouting down the questioners. Wright hides behind a restricted Facebook page, controlling questions from constituents. At that point, it’s only propaganda. It’s clear the sheriff doesn’t want to be asked tough questions in person either. It’s hard to imagine how he could use the words “transparency” and “accountability” so frequently when describing himself. He was quoted in a recent article, “I want you to question what we’re doing, I want you to see how we’re doing it and why.” Apparently not.
It's no mystery why employees won’t walk through that “open door” and ask questions or give input that might conflict with his ideas.
Vote for actual accountability on Sept. 13. Vote Mike MacFadzen for sheriff.
