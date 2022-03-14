To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Mike Bordes (RINO, Laconia) recently came to the aid of his close confidants Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear by demonizing Norm Silber for his column pointing out some factual, even if unintentional, violations of the 1959 enabling statute as amended by HB 1442 in 2020. Mr. Silber pointed out that Gunstock Commissioner Rusty McLear was only appointed to complete the term of Steven Nix who had resigned. The statute is clear that in the event of a resignation, the delegation is to appoint someone to complete the five-year term, which in this case, expired in Nov. 2020. Regardless of Belknap County Delegation Chair Mike Sylvia’s error on the length of term, the GAC has a legal obligation to abide by the statute which requires them to notify the appointive body of an upcoming vacancy.
That should have happened in the fall of 2020, it didn’t. Mr. McLear is serving without a valid appointment. The delegation will need to immediately appoint a successor to complete the term (till Nov. 2025). Of course, Mr. McLear is free to apply, however, his public behavior of politicizing the GAC and his openly hostile treatment of other commissioners make his reappointment unlikely.
Another issue is that Kiedaisch and McLear were refusing to recognize that Dr. David Strang was a legitimate commissioner. They insist that the bylaws state that new commissioners must be sworn in at the next regular meeting. However, the bylaws were amended to allow commissioners to be sworn in immediately upon their appointment. Mr. Kiedaisch is fully aware of this as he voted for the amendment and used it to have McLear sworn in immediately. Interestingly, during the March 11, special meeting of the GAC, Kiedaisch suddenly recognized Dr. Strang as a commissioner, what changed? Why hasn’t Kiedaisch offered a full public apology?
Maybe Rep. Bordes should start following the law. His chief legislative priority is a bill to remove daytime speed limits on the big lake. Last year, in an effort to not upset either Republicans or his Democrat handlers, he cowardly left the chamber to avoid having to cast a recorded vote on right-to-work legislation. His priorities are elitist and only benefit himself and others that spend their entire summer on their expensive boats. Rep. Bordes needs to understand that his constitutes are not as passionate about his priorities, they are struggling to pay their bills. Bordes has not shown any concern for the large increase in the county tax rate. He voted to increase the budget every chance he had. He’s in favor of big government, tax and spending; the type of legislator that does nothing that doesn’t benefit himself or his wealthy friends.
Kevin Leandro
Belmont
