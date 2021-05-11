To The Daily Sun,
Article 14, is a one-time request for $60,000 to partially fund a Watershed Management Plan (WMP) that would provide specific guidance on correcting Lake Kanasatka's water quality problems. Sixty percent of Moultonborough taxpayers cannot vote on matters like this, so it is important for all voters, regardless of your familiarity with Lake Kanasatka, to carefully consider the benefits of approving the article.
The only concern expressed at the selectmen's hearing was that Kanasatka would be coming back year after year for more money, and the town would become a "cash cow." The citizen who raised this issue was twice assured this is a one-time request. He expressed the exact same concern at the next selectmen's Hearing, and it clearly impacted the selectmen as they voted no on the Article. However, one selectman said they could be swayed to change their vote if Lake Kanasatka residents could show they were raising money to support the WMP. We are contributing as much as we can afford, and asking only for partial funding of the WMP. Kanasatka property owners are not wealthy. The homes are mostly camps and updated cottages that have been in the same families for generations. Most year round residents are retired, and they are out there volunteering time and resources to the town, state, and neighbors who need help.
The 172 waterfront parcels on Lake Kanasatka generate $739,693 in taxes for the Town every year. These property owners use very few town resources. Think about Kanasatka's declining water quality and the impact on property values. Lower property values will cost the town a lot more than what Lake Kanasatka is asking for. Bottom line: We all have a rare opportunity to create a success story, but it will take involvement by the Moultonborough voters. If you want to read about a success story, read about the Chocurua Lake Project. This community united for a good cause and helped fix a small lake.
Kanasatka residents have been working with NH DOT and NH DES on the Rte. 25 runoff problems and have made significant progress in the past 3 years. A new stone swale has been installed on Rte. 25, just west of Moultonborough Neck Road, storm drains that flow into the lake are being re-evaluated and the boat launch parking lot will be improved in the near future. The large private retention pond across from the BP gas station was recently redesigned to retain and infiltrate more storm water high above the lake. We have worked tirelessly on these projects, and are now at the point where grant money is needed to mitgate other runoff problems around the lake. The WMP is the path to grant monies. I urge all Moultonborough voters to be part of a success story. This is your lake, too. The tax impact on the town for this one-time request will be minimal.
Respectfully, the guy who picks up roadside litter on Route 25 every morning.
Kevin Kelly
Moultonborough.
