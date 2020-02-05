To The Daily Sun,
Kerri Parker has served the Town of Meredith proudly and as a true professional. Kerri brings unparalleled knowledge, experience, and relationships to the broad array of responsibilities that reside with the Town Clerk.
More often than not, the first person one sees when entering the Town Hall is Kerri Parker, with a smile and a “How can I help you” In the 20-plus years I have lived in Meredith, that is my experience. In the eight-plus years I have served as the town’s treasurer, spending hundreds of hours in the Town Hall, that is my first-hand observation.
Re-elect Kerri Parker as Meredith’s Town Clerk.
Mark Billings
Meredith
