To The Daily Sun,
During the past year we have listened to much discussion regarding the reduction of fossil fuel energy throughout the country. As time has passed it appears that the attack on fossil fuels is real and intentional which is difficult for many to understand. This raises the question as to why is this happening.
The reality is that it is intentional in order to promote the Green Agenda. It is made possible because two groups of people are in place. The beautiful people as I will refer to them are able to survive just fine without fossil fuels. They can use Uber and private jets to get around. They do not work jobs where they get their hands dirty. They hire someone else to serve all their needs. They defend Green Energy as absolute to the worlds survival.
On the other end of the spectrum are the worker bees or blue collar workers. They service your heating system, provide dental care, repair your vehicle and handle the mail. They also depend on fossil fuels for gasoline to drive their vehicles and oil and natural gas to heat their homes. Unfortunately the bureaucrats in Washington think they know what is better for you. People just want to live their lives. They do not want to be controlled by big government.
Over a relatively short period of time the Democratic Party under the leadership of President Joe Biden, who presents himself as the great unifier, has abandoned the blue collar worker. The party has moved to the extreme left with people who define themselves as progressives, where average hardworking Americans are thrown to the side of the road.
Any politician who espouses big government needs to be voted out of office. In 2022 do the right thing and clean house.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
